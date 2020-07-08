All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 22 2019 at 6:51 PM

4536 W JUDSON Drive

4536 West Judson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4536 West Judson Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85087
Anthem

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
VIEW LOT STUNNER!!! Featuring charming craftsman style exterior *freshly painted recently w/ welcoming covered porch, impressive living room/ formal dining w/ soaring ceilings & lrg. picture windows, pristine open kitchen off family room boasting elegant cabinetry/ hardware, galaxy blk granite & s/s appliances *including dbl. ovens/ gas cooktop, expansive island w/ bar counter, generous dbl. door Master wing w/ 2 mirrored closets, lavish bath w/ split vanities/ walk-in shower/ jetted soaking tub & nearby laundry room w/ xtra storage/ utility sink, upstairs loft retreat w/ expansive balcony/ patio below to enjoy magical sunsets & spacious backyard *w/ RV gate, bright green grass/ colorful plants/ trees & endless/ pic. perfect blue skies & mtn. vistas! A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4536 W JUDSON Drive have any available units?
4536 W JUDSON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4536 W JUDSON Drive have?
Some of 4536 W JUDSON Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4536 W JUDSON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4536 W JUDSON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4536 W JUDSON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4536 W JUDSON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4536 W JUDSON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4536 W JUDSON Drive offers parking.
Does 4536 W JUDSON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4536 W JUDSON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4536 W JUDSON Drive have a pool?
No, 4536 W JUDSON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4536 W JUDSON Drive have accessible units?
No, 4536 W JUDSON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4536 W JUDSON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4536 W JUDSON Drive has units with dishwashers.

