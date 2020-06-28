All apartments in Phoenix
4536 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue

4536 West Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4536 West Fairmount Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031
Siesta Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Four bedroom two bath single carport home, 100% block walls, renovated, with laundry room. All tile, no carpet. Block back yard, fenced in front yard. Front load washer, sub zero fridge, Bosch dishwasher, fully landscaped.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4536 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have any available units?
4536 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4536 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have?
Some of 4536 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4536 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4536 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4536 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4536 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4536 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4536 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue offers parking.
Does 4536 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4536 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4536 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have a pool?
No, 4536 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4536 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4536 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4536 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4536 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
