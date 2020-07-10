All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4536 N 91ST Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4536 N 91ST Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

4536 N 91ST Drive

4536 North 91st Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4536 North 91st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRAND NEW HOME, GATED COMMUNITY, NICELY UPGRADED, 4BEDS, 3BATHS, 2CAR-GARAGE, TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT EXCEPT BEDROOMS. MUST SEE! NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4536 N 91ST Drive have any available units?
4536 N 91ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4536 N 91ST Drive have?
Some of 4536 N 91ST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4536 N 91ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4536 N 91ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4536 N 91ST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4536 N 91ST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4536 N 91ST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4536 N 91ST Drive offers parking.
Does 4536 N 91ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4536 N 91ST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4536 N 91ST Drive have a pool?
No, 4536 N 91ST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4536 N 91ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 4536 N 91ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4536 N 91ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4536 N 91ST Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College