4533 N 22ND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

BACK ON MARKET Contemporary, bright, airy, inviting, 2 bed + den & 2 bath located in the gated community of Enclave at the Biltmore Financial District. NEW TILE FLOORING in Kitchen opens to large front patio or Great Room with maple hardwood floors, custom wood blinds and a gas fireplace paired with french doors to a private back covered balcony. Cozy master suite with NEW CARPET, walk in closet and french doors that open to the back covered, private balcony. Two private patios! 2nd story unit with detached 1-car garage and one additional covered parking spot. Washer/Dryer included. Community amenities include: pool, spa, BBQ, ramada area and workout facility. AMAZING LOCATION - The Biltmore Fashion Park, Esplanade, Town & Country, fine dining, shopping, movies and entertainment.