4533 N 22ND Street
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:06 AM

4533 N 22ND Street

4533 North 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4533 North 22nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
BACK ON MARKET Contemporary, bright, airy, inviting, 2 bed + den & 2 bath located in the gated community of Enclave at the Biltmore Financial District. NEW TILE FLOORING in Kitchen opens to large front patio or Great Room with maple hardwood floors, custom wood blinds and a gas fireplace paired with french doors to a private back covered balcony. Cozy master suite with NEW CARPET, walk in closet and french doors that open to the back covered, private balcony. Two private patios! 2nd story unit with detached 1-car garage and one additional covered parking spot. Washer/Dryer included. Community amenities include: pool, spa, BBQ, ramada area and workout facility. AMAZING LOCATION - The Biltmore Fashion Park, Esplanade, Town & Country, fine dining, shopping, movies and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4533 N 22ND Street have any available units?
4533 N 22ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4533 N 22ND Street have?
Some of 4533 N 22ND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4533 N 22ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
4533 N 22ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4533 N 22ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 4533 N 22ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4533 N 22ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 4533 N 22ND Street offers parking.
Does 4533 N 22ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4533 N 22ND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4533 N 22ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 4533 N 22ND Street has a pool.
Does 4533 N 22ND Street have accessible units?
No, 4533 N 22ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4533 N 22ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4533 N 22ND Street has units with dishwashers.
