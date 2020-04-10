All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4532 N 91ST Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4532 N 91ST Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

4532 N 91ST Drive

4532 North 91st Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4532 North 91st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRAND NEW HOME, 4BEDS, 3BATHS, 2CAR-GARAGE, GATED COMMUNITY, UPGRADED KITCHEN, TILE FLOORING AND CARPET IN BEDROOM. NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4532 N 91ST Drive have any available units?
4532 N 91ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4532 N 91ST Drive have?
Some of 4532 N 91ST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4532 N 91ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4532 N 91ST Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4532 N 91ST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4532 N 91ST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4532 N 91ST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4532 N 91ST Drive does offer parking.
Does 4532 N 91ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4532 N 91ST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4532 N 91ST Drive have a pool?
No, 4532 N 91ST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4532 N 91ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 4532 N 91ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4532 N 91ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4532 N 91ST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College