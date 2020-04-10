Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4532 N 91ST Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4532 N 91ST Drive
4532 North 91st Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4532 North 91st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRAND NEW HOME, 4BEDS, 3BATHS, 2CAR-GARAGE, GATED COMMUNITY, UPGRADED KITCHEN, TILE FLOORING AND CARPET IN BEDROOM. NO PETS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4532 N 91ST Drive have any available units?
4532 N 91ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4532 N 91ST Drive have?
Some of 4532 N 91ST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4532 N 91ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4532 N 91ST Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4532 N 91ST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4532 N 91ST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4532 N 91ST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4532 N 91ST Drive does offer parking.
Does 4532 N 91ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4532 N 91ST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4532 N 91ST Drive have a pool?
No, 4532 N 91ST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4532 N 91ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 4532 N 91ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4532 N 91ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4532 N 91ST Drive has units with dishwashers.
