Spacious 4 Bedroom Home with Pool (Pool Service Included) Fresh Paint With Wood & Tile Floors Throughout Black Countertops in Kitchen & Beautiful Paneled Interior Doors Tiled Family/Bonus Room Great Location Close to Restaurants & Shopping
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4532 N. 53rd Avenue have any available units?
4532 N. 53rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4532 N. 53rd Avenue have?
Some of 4532 N. 53rd Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4532 N. 53rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4532 N. 53rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4532 N. 53rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4532 N. 53rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4532 N. 53rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4532 N. 53rd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4532 N. 53rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4532 N. 53rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4532 N. 53rd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4532 N. 53rd Avenue has a pool.
Does 4532 N. 53rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4532 N. 53rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4532 N. 53rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4532 N. 53rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.