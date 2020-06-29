All apartments in Phoenix
4531 N 71ST Lane
Last updated September 21 2019 at 12:09 AM

4531 N 71ST Lane

4531 North 71st Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4531 North 71st Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Charming 3 bedroom home with all tile and large back yard. Newer interior paint. Includes carport for off-street shaded parking, storage room, and covered back patio area. Available NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4531 N 71ST Lane have any available units?
4531 N 71ST Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4531 N 71ST Lane have?
Some of 4531 N 71ST Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4531 N 71ST Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4531 N 71ST Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4531 N 71ST Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4531 N 71ST Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4531 N 71ST Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4531 N 71ST Lane offers parking.
Does 4531 N 71ST Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4531 N 71ST Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4531 N 71ST Lane have a pool?
No, 4531 N 71ST Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4531 N 71ST Lane have accessible units?
No, 4531 N 71ST Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4531 N 71ST Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4531 N 71ST Lane has units with dishwashers.
