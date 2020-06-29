Rent Calculator
Home
Phoenix, AZ
4531 N 71ST Lane
Last updated September 21 2019 at 12:09 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4531 N 71ST Lane
4531 North 71st Lane
No Longer Available
Location
4531 North 71st Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Charming 3 bedroom home with all tile and large back yard. Newer interior paint. Includes carport for off-street shaded parking, storage room, and covered back patio area. Available NOW!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4531 N 71ST Lane have any available units?
4531 N 71ST Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4531 N 71ST Lane have?
Some of 4531 N 71ST Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4531 N 71ST Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4531 N 71ST Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4531 N 71ST Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4531 N 71ST Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4531 N 71ST Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4531 N 71ST Lane offers parking.
Does 4531 N 71ST Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4531 N 71ST Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4531 N 71ST Lane have a pool?
No, 4531 N 71ST Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4531 N 71ST Lane have accessible units?
No, 4531 N 71ST Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4531 N 71ST Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4531 N 71ST Lane has units with dishwashers.
