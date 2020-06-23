All apartments in Phoenix
4528 E Riverside St
4528 E Riverside St

4528 East Riverside Street · No Longer Available
Location

4528 East Riverside Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE 3 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATHROOM FOR RENT. SMALL ENCLOSED PATIO AREA. STORAGE WITH WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUPS. TILE DOWNSTAIRS IN LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE CARPET. THIS UNIT IS READY TO GO. PRICE REDUCTION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4528 E Riverside St have any available units?
4528 E Riverside St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4528 E Riverside St currently offering any rent specials?
4528 E Riverside St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4528 E Riverside St pet-friendly?
No, 4528 E Riverside St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4528 E Riverside St offer parking?
No, 4528 E Riverside St does not offer parking.
Does 4528 E Riverside St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4528 E Riverside St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4528 E Riverside St have a pool?
No, 4528 E Riverside St does not have a pool.
Does 4528 E Riverside St have accessible units?
No, 4528 E Riverside St does not have accessible units.
Does 4528 E Riverside St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4528 E Riverside St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4528 E Riverside St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4528 E Riverside St does not have units with air conditioning.
