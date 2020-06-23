4528 E Riverside St

TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE 3 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATHROOM FOR RENT. SMALL ENCLOSED PATIO AREA. STORAGE WITH WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUPS. TILE DOWNSTAIRS IN LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE CARPET. THIS UNIT IS READY TO GO. PRICE REDUCTION.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
