4528 E MOSSMAN Road

Amenities
Great Rental Home located in highly sought after Desert Ridge Community! Home has been updated w/all new appliances, beautiful wood plank tiled floor throughout, fresh soothing palette, ceiling fans, & spacious open floor plan. Stunning chefs kitchen features granite counters, under-mount sink, & plethora of white cabinetry w/hardware. Bay window in breakfast area w/large windows & backyard views. Generous sized bedrooms, ample closets, & 2 upscale baths. Close to Trails & Cashman Park. Paradise Valley School District! Minutes to 101 Fwy, Desert Ridge Marketplace & Freeways. Perfect Rental Home that has it all!