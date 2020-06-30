All apartments in Phoenix
4526 North 15th Avenue
4526 North 15th Avenue

4526 North 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4526 North 15th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
Very nice townhome with views of the Camelback Mountain! Lovely kitchen, spacious living area, and master bedroom. 1 assigned cover parking spot. Sparkling community pool and awesome clubhouse! Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs under 25 lb)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

