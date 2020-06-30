4526 E Pueblo Ave

Amenities
Welcome to your new home! This 3 bed 1 bath two story town home features tile floors downstairs and new carpet upstairs, dual pane windows throughout, a new dual pane Arcadian door, 6 panel doors throughout, a walk in pantry, a private fenced backyard with a storage room with laundry and fresh paint! Only a short walk to the community pool!
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven, Washer, Dryer.
The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP
Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet.
Parking: The unit comes with 1 uncovered parking space. Additional vehicles need to be parked in the common parking and are on a first come first serve basis.
Move-In Costs
? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $1,074.15
? Security Deposit: $1,050.00
? Cleaning Fee: $150.00
? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet
? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $2,274.15
