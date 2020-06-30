4526 E Pueblo Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/84ccc280ff ----

Welcome to your new home! This 3 bed 1 bath two story town home features tile floors downstairs and new carpet upstairs, dual pane windows throughout, a new dual pane Arcadian door, 6 panel doors throughout, a walk in pantry, a private fenced backyard with a storage room with laundry and fresh paint! Only a short walk to the community pool!



Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven, Washer, Dryer.



The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP



Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet.



Parking: The unit comes with 1 uncovered parking space. Additional vehicles need to be parked in the common parking and are on a first come first serve basis.



Move-In Costs

? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $1,074.15

? Security Deposit: $1,050.00

? Cleaning Fee: $150.00

? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet

? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $2,274.15



For additional information including application requirements, please review the Frequently Asked Questions and Application Criteria sections to the right.



We look forward to meeting with you.