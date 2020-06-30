All apartments in Phoenix
4526 E Pueblo Ave

4526 East Pueblo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4526 East Pueblo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/84ccc280ff ----
Welcome to your new home! This 3 bed 1 bath two story town home features tile floors downstairs and new carpet upstairs, dual pane windows throughout, a new dual pane Arcadian door, 6 panel doors throughout, a walk in pantry, a private fenced backyard with a storage room with laundry and fresh paint! Only a short walk to the community pool!

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven, Washer, Dryer.

The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP

Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet.

Parking: The unit comes with 1 uncovered parking space. Additional vehicles need to be parked in the common parking and are on a first come first serve basis.

Move-In Costs
? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $1,074.15
? Security Deposit: $1,050.00
? Cleaning Fee: $150.00
? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet
? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $2,274.15

For additional information including application requirements, please review the Frequently Asked Questions and Application Criteria sections to the right.

We look forward to meeting with you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4526 E Pueblo Ave have any available units?
4526 E Pueblo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4526 E Pueblo Ave have?
Some of 4526 E Pueblo Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4526 E Pueblo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4526 E Pueblo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4526 E Pueblo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4526 E Pueblo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4526 E Pueblo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4526 E Pueblo Ave offers parking.
Does 4526 E Pueblo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4526 E Pueblo Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4526 E Pueblo Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4526 E Pueblo Ave has a pool.
Does 4526 E Pueblo Ave have accessible units?
No, 4526 E Pueblo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4526 E Pueblo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4526 E Pueblo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

