4524 N 91ST Drive

BRAND NEW NEVER LIVE IN HOME, BEAUTIFUL UPGRADES, CONNER LOT, GOURMET KITCHEN, TILE EVERYWHERE EXCEPT BEDROOMS, SMART HOME, ENERGY EFFICIENT. 4BEDS, 3BATHS, 2 CAR-GARAGE, ONLY A FEW MINUTES TO LOOP-101, WESTGATE...ETC.. NO PETS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
