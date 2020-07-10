All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

4524 N 91ST Drive

4524 North 91st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4524 North 91st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRAND NEW NEVER LIVE IN HOME, BEAUTIFUL UPGRADES, CONNER LOT, GOURMET KITCHEN, TILE EVERYWHERE EXCEPT BEDROOMS, SMART HOME, ENERGY EFFICIENT. 4BEDS, 3BATHS, 2 CAR-GARAGE, ONLY A FEW MINUTES TO LOOP-101, WESTGATE...ETC.. NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 N 91ST Drive have any available units?
4524 N 91ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4524 N 91ST Drive have?
Some of 4524 N 91ST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4524 N 91ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4524 N 91ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 N 91ST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4524 N 91ST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4524 N 91ST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4524 N 91ST Drive offers parking.
Does 4524 N 91ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4524 N 91ST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 N 91ST Drive have a pool?
No, 4524 N 91ST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4524 N 91ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 4524 N 91ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 N 91ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4524 N 91ST Drive has units with dishwashers.

