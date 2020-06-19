All apartments in Phoenix
4521 W RAVINA Lane
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:27 PM

4521 W RAVINA Lane

4521 West Ravina Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4521 West Ravina Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
GORGEOUS 2 STORY 4 BEDROOM HOME!! 3097SQUARE FT., GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BREAK-FAST BAR, BRUSHED NICKEL FIXTURES.PRIVATE POOL WITH SERVICE INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 W RAVINA Lane have any available units?
4521 W RAVINA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4521 W RAVINA Lane have?
Some of 4521 W RAVINA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 W RAVINA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4521 W RAVINA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 W RAVINA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4521 W RAVINA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4521 W RAVINA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4521 W RAVINA Lane offers parking.
Does 4521 W RAVINA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4521 W RAVINA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 W RAVINA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4521 W RAVINA Lane has a pool.
Does 4521 W RAVINA Lane have accessible units?
No, 4521 W RAVINA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 W RAVINA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 W RAVINA Lane has units with dishwashers.

