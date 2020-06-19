Rent Calculator
4521 W RAVINA Lane
4521 W RAVINA Lane
4521 West Ravina Lane
·
Location
4521 West Ravina Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Anthem
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
GORGEOUS 2 STORY 4 BEDROOM HOME!! 3097SQUARE FT., GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BREAK-FAST BAR, BRUSHED NICKEL FIXTURES.PRIVATE POOL WITH SERVICE INCLUDED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4521 W RAVINA Lane have any available units?
4521 W RAVINA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4521 W RAVINA Lane have?
Some of 4521 W RAVINA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4521 W RAVINA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4521 W RAVINA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 W RAVINA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4521 W RAVINA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4521 W RAVINA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4521 W RAVINA Lane offers parking.
Does 4521 W RAVINA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4521 W RAVINA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 W RAVINA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4521 W RAVINA Lane has a pool.
Does 4521 W RAVINA Lane have accessible units?
No, 4521 W RAVINA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 W RAVINA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 W RAVINA Lane has units with dishwashers.
