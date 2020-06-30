Rent Calculator
4519 E VILLA MARIA Drive
4519 E VILLA MARIA Drive
4519 East Villa Maria Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4519 East Villa Maria Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Rent amount includes Tax/Admin $200 Non-refundable admin fee due at lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4519 E VILLA MARIA Drive have any available units?
4519 E VILLA MARIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 4519 E VILLA MARIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4519 E VILLA MARIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4519 E VILLA MARIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4519 E VILLA MARIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4519 E VILLA MARIA Drive offer parking?
No, 4519 E VILLA MARIA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4519 E VILLA MARIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4519 E VILLA MARIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4519 E VILLA MARIA Drive have a pool?
No, 4519 E VILLA MARIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4519 E VILLA MARIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4519 E VILLA MARIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4519 E VILLA MARIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4519 E VILLA MARIA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4519 E VILLA MARIA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4519 E VILLA MARIA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
