Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4514 N 34TH Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4514 N 34TH Street
4514 North 34th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4514 North 34th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 BD 2 BA 1473 SQ. FT REMODELED HOME IN THE BILTMORE/ARCADIA AREA IN PHOENIX. NEW CARPET AND PAINT, LARGE LOT WITH MATURE TREES AND GRASS, COVERED PARKING, ALL IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4514 N 34TH Street have any available units?
4514 N 34TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4514 N 34TH Street have?
Some of 4514 N 34TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4514 N 34TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4514 N 34TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4514 N 34TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4514 N 34TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4514 N 34TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4514 N 34TH Street offers parking.
Does 4514 N 34TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4514 N 34TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4514 N 34TH Street have a pool?
No, 4514 N 34TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 4514 N 34TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4514 N 34TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4514 N 34TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4514 N 34TH Street has units with dishwashers.
