4510 E HAMBLIN Drive

Amenities
Fantastic Remodeled Opportunity in Desert Ridge!!! Beautiful open floor plan with large Living Room and elegant Formal Dining Room. Beautifully updated gourmet kitchen features deluxe appliances, updated cabinetry, granite c-tops, breakfast bar & huge pantry. Oversized Family Room w/cozy fireplace. Interior features 5 Generous Bedrooms, 4 Remodeled Bathrooms in a great split layout perfect for guests! Deluxe Master Suite features large walk-in closet, luxurious remodeled bathroom & sitting area. So many upgrades inside include custom tile flooring with border inlay, wood/metal bannister, custom paint, wood floors, updated tumbled stone baths. Huge N/S lot w/redone PebbleTec pool & decking, BBQ area, lush mature landscaping, grassy play area, oversized patio. HUGE 4 CAR GARAGE for toys!