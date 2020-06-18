All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM

4510 E HAMBLIN Drive

4510 East Hamblin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4510 East Hamblin Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic Remodeled Opportunity in Desert Ridge!!! Beautiful open floor plan with large Living Room and elegant Formal Dining Room. Beautifully updated gourmet kitchen features deluxe appliances, updated cabinetry, granite c-tops, breakfast bar & huge pantry. Oversized Family Room w/cozy fireplace. Interior features 5 Generous Bedrooms, 4 Remodeled Bathrooms in a great split layout perfect for guests! Deluxe Master Suite features large walk-in closet, luxurious remodeled bathroom & sitting area. So many upgrades inside include custom tile flooring with border inlay, wood/metal bannister, custom paint, wood floors, updated tumbled stone baths. Huge N/S lot w/redone PebbleTec pool & decking, BBQ area, lush mature landscaping, grassy play area, oversized patio. HUGE 4 CAR GARAGE for toys!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4510 E HAMBLIN Drive have any available units?
4510 E HAMBLIN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4510 E HAMBLIN Drive have?
Some of 4510 E HAMBLIN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4510 E HAMBLIN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4510 E HAMBLIN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4510 E HAMBLIN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4510 E HAMBLIN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4510 E HAMBLIN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4510 E HAMBLIN Drive offers parking.
Does 4510 E HAMBLIN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4510 E HAMBLIN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4510 E HAMBLIN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4510 E HAMBLIN Drive has a pool.
Does 4510 E HAMBLIN Drive have accessible units?
No, 4510 E HAMBLIN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4510 E HAMBLIN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4510 E HAMBLIN Drive has units with dishwashers.
