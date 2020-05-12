All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4507 N 10TH Avenue

4507 North 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4507 North 10th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Melrose Woodlea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great home in perfect central Phoenix location! Freshly painted interior. Vaulted ceiling in living room, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, large windows over looking backyard, lots of storage.Concrete flooring throughout, spacious bedrooms, large kitchen with butcher block counters and updated cabinets.Backyard includes covered patio and nice grassy area. Main bath has both bathtub and separate shower.Extended carport (enough for 4 cars) New roof. Comes with refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 N 10TH Avenue have any available units?
4507 N 10TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4507 N 10TH Avenue have?
Some of 4507 N 10TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4507 N 10TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4507 N 10TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 N 10TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4507 N 10TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4507 N 10TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4507 N 10TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 4507 N 10TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4507 N 10TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 N 10TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 4507 N 10TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4507 N 10TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4507 N 10TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 N 10TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4507 N 10TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

