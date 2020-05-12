4507 N 10TH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Great home in perfect central Phoenix location! Freshly painted interior. Vaulted ceiling in living room, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, large windows over looking backyard, lots of storage.Concrete flooring throughout, spacious bedrooms, large kitchen with butcher block counters and updated cabinets.Backyard includes covered patio and nice grassy area. Main bath has both bathtub and separate shower.Extended carport (enough for 4 cars) New roof. Comes with refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer.