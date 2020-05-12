4507 N 10TH Avenue

Amenities
Great home in perfect central Phoenix location! Freshly painted interior. Vaulted ceiling in living room, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, large windows over looking backyard, lots of storage.Concrete flooring throughout, spacious bedrooms, large kitchen with butcher block counters and updated cabinets.Backyard includes covered patio and nice grassy area. Main bath has both bathtub and separate shower.Extended carport (enough for 4 cars) New roof. Comes with refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer.