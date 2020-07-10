All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4502 West Sierra Street

4502 West Sierra Street · No Longer Available
Location

4502 West Sierra Street, Phoenix, AZ 85304
Continental North

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4502 West Sierra Street have any available units?
4502 West Sierra Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4502 West Sierra Street currently offering any rent specials?
4502 West Sierra Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 West Sierra Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4502 West Sierra Street is pet friendly.
Does 4502 West Sierra Street offer parking?
No, 4502 West Sierra Street does not offer parking.
Does 4502 West Sierra Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4502 West Sierra Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 West Sierra Street have a pool?
No, 4502 West Sierra Street does not have a pool.
Does 4502 West Sierra Street have accessible units?
No, 4502 West Sierra Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 West Sierra Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4502 West Sierra Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4502 West Sierra Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4502 West Sierra Street does not have units with air conditioning.

