Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:45 AM

4501 E Calle Redonda

4501 East Calle Redonda · No Longer Available
Location

4501 East Calle Redonda, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 E Calle Redonda have any available units?
4501 E Calle Redonda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4501 E Calle Redonda currently offering any rent specials?
4501 E Calle Redonda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 E Calle Redonda pet-friendly?
No, 4501 E Calle Redonda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4501 E Calle Redonda offer parking?
Yes, 4501 E Calle Redonda offers parking.
Does 4501 E Calle Redonda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 E Calle Redonda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 E Calle Redonda have a pool?
No, 4501 E Calle Redonda does not have a pool.
Does 4501 E Calle Redonda have accessible units?
No, 4501 E Calle Redonda does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 E Calle Redonda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4501 E Calle Redonda has units with dishwashers.
Does 4501 E Calle Redonda have units with air conditioning?
No, 4501 E Calle Redonda does not have units with air conditioning.
