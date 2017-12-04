Rent Calculator
4501 E Calle Redonda
4501 E Calle Redonda
4501 East Calle Redonda
·
4501 East Calle Redonda, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 4501 E Calle Redonda have any available units?
4501 E Calle Redonda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 4501 E Calle Redonda currently offering any rent specials?
4501 E Calle Redonda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 E Calle Redonda pet-friendly?
No, 4501 E Calle Redonda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4501 E Calle Redonda offer parking?
Yes, 4501 E Calle Redonda offers parking.
Does 4501 E Calle Redonda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 E Calle Redonda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 E Calle Redonda have a pool?
No, 4501 E Calle Redonda does not have a pool.
Does 4501 E Calle Redonda have accessible units?
No, 4501 E Calle Redonda does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 E Calle Redonda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4501 E Calle Redonda has units with dishwashers.
Does 4501 E Calle Redonda have units with air conditioning?
No, 4501 E Calle Redonda does not have units with air conditioning.
