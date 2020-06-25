Rent Calculator
45 East Lexington Avenue - 11
Last updated May 3 2019 at 3:53 AM
45 East Lexington Avenue - 11
45 E Lexington Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
45 E Lexington Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Central Avenue Corridor
Amenities
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 45 East Lexington Avenue - 11 have any available units?
45 East Lexington Avenue - 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 45 East Lexington Avenue - 11 have?
Some of 45 East Lexington Avenue - 11's amenities include pool, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 45 East Lexington Avenue - 11 currently offering any rent specials?
45 East Lexington Avenue - 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 East Lexington Avenue - 11 pet-friendly?
No, 45 East Lexington Avenue - 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 45 East Lexington Avenue - 11 offer parking?
No, 45 East Lexington Avenue - 11 does not offer parking.
Does 45 East Lexington Avenue - 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 East Lexington Avenue - 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 East Lexington Avenue - 11 have a pool?
Yes, 45 East Lexington Avenue - 11 has a pool.
Does 45 East Lexington Avenue - 11 have accessible units?
No, 45 East Lexington Avenue - 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 45 East Lexington Avenue - 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 East Lexington Avenue - 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
