Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4461 W ORAIBI Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4461 W ORAIBI Drive
Last updated May 4 2020 at 4:20 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4461 W ORAIBI Drive
4461 West Oraibi Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4461 West Oraibi Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Overland Trail
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nice rental home in very good location. Available April 30th, 2020. $50 application fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4461 W ORAIBI Drive have any available units?
4461 W ORAIBI Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 4461 W ORAIBI Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4461 W ORAIBI Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4461 W ORAIBI Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4461 W ORAIBI Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4461 W ORAIBI Drive offer parking?
No, 4461 W ORAIBI Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4461 W ORAIBI Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4461 W ORAIBI Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4461 W ORAIBI Drive have a pool?
No, 4461 W ORAIBI Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4461 W ORAIBI Drive have accessible units?
No, 4461 W ORAIBI Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4461 W ORAIBI Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4461 W ORAIBI Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4461 W ORAIBI Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4461 W ORAIBI Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College