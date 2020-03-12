4451 W Sweetwater Ave

Amenities

Splash in the pool or take a break from the sun in the shade of the covered patio in the backyard of this Glendale home! Inside, the eat-in kitchen features a tile backsplash and breakfast bar, and it opens to the family room with built-in shelving. The Master suite is equipped with a tile-surround walk-in shower and a separate exit to the backyard. Perks include a bonus room that can be used as a den or office! Located just a few minutes from the Arizona State University West Campus. Also near Albertsons and dining/shopping options at Cactus Corner Shopping Center, Surrey Park, Cactus Park, bus stops, and I-17 access. PET DEPOSIT $250.00, PET RENT $25.00/ MONTH, SECURITY DEPOSIT $1750.00, RENTAL TAXES $55.50 PER MONTH, $125 ADMIN FEE, POOL MAINTENANCE BY TENANT OR THROUGH MANAGEMENT POOL SERVICE FOR $100 PER MONTH. ***All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit.*** DOES NOT COME WITH FRIDEG OR WASHER AND DRYER.