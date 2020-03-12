All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 21 2019 at 7:43 AM

4451 W Sweetwater Ave

4451 West Sweetwater Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4451 West Sweetwater Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Splash in the pool or take a break from the sun in the shade of the covered patio in the backyard of this Glendale home! Inside, the eat-in kitchen features a tile backsplash and breakfast bar, and it opens to the family room with built-in shelving. The Master suite is equipped with a tile-surround walk-in shower and a separate exit to the backyard. Perks include a bonus room that can be used as a den or office! Located just a few minutes from the Arizona State University West Campus. Also near Albertsons and dining/shopping options at Cactus Corner Shopping Center, Surrey Park, Cactus Park, bus stops, and I-17 access. PET DEPOSIT $250.00, PET RENT $25.00/ MONTH, SECURITY DEPOSIT $1750.00, RENTAL TAXES $55.50 PER MONTH, $125 ADMIN FEE, POOL MAINTENANCE BY TENANT OR THROUGH MANAGEMENT POOL SERVICE FOR $100 PER MONTH. ***All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit.*** DOES NOT COME WITH FRIDEG OR WASHER AND DRYER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4451 W Sweetwater Ave have any available units?
4451 W Sweetwater Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4451 W Sweetwater Ave have?
Some of 4451 W Sweetwater Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4451 W Sweetwater Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4451 W Sweetwater Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4451 W Sweetwater Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4451 W Sweetwater Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4451 W Sweetwater Ave offer parking?
No, 4451 W Sweetwater Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4451 W Sweetwater Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4451 W Sweetwater Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4451 W Sweetwater Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4451 W Sweetwater Ave has a pool.
Does 4451 W Sweetwater Ave have accessible units?
No, 4451 W Sweetwater Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4451 W Sweetwater Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4451 W Sweetwater Ave has units with dishwashers.
