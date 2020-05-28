Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4449 E Verbena Drive
Last updated February 25 2020 at 12:30 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4449 E Verbena Drive
4449 East Verbena Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4449 East Verbena Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Absolutely GORGEOUS Rental that has not been rented before! Remodel with upgraded kitchen, appliances,wood floor, 2 tone paint, grass backyard that is maintained by the landlord.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4449 E Verbena Drive have any available units?
4449 E Verbena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4449 E Verbena Drive have?
Some of 4449 E Verbena Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4449 E Verbena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4449 E Verbena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4449 E Verbena Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4449 E Verbena Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4449 E Verbena Drive offer parking?
No, 4449 E Verbena Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4449 E Verbena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4449 E Verbena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4449 E Verbena Drive have a pool?
No, 4449 E Verbena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4449 E Verbena Drive have accessible units?
No, 4449 E Verbena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4449 E Verbena Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4449 E Verbena Drive has units with dishwashers.
