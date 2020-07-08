All apartments in Phoenix
Location

4446 West Creedance Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,930 sf home is located in Glendale, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 3 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4446 West Creedance Boulevard have any available units?
4446 West Creedance Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4446 West Creedance Boulevard have?
Some of 4446 West Creedance Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4446 West Creedance Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4446 West Creedance Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4446 West Creedance Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4446 West Creedance Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4446 West Creedance Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4446 West Creedance Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4446 West Creedance Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4446 West Creedance Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4446 West Creedance Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4446 West Creedance Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4446 West Creedance Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4446 West Creedance Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4446 West Creedance Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4446 West Creedance Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

