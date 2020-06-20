Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
4442 S 9th St
4442 South 9th Street
No Longer Available
Location
4442 South 9th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bed 1 Bath South Phoenix Home - Home offers 2 bedrooms and one bathroom with a large backyard! Home won't last long, so make it yours today!
(RLNE5789076)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4442 S 9th St have any available units?
4442 S 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 4442 S 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
4442 S 9th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4442 S 9th St pet-friendly?
No, 4442 S 9th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4442 S 9th St offer parking?
No, 4442 S 9th St does not offer parking.
Does 4442 S 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4442 S 9th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4442 S 9th St have a pool?
No, 4442 S 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 4442 S 9th St have accessible units?
No, 4442 S 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4442 S 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4442 S 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4442 S 9th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4442 S 9th St does not have units with air conditioning.
