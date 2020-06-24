4442 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue

Paradise Valley Mall Area 4 Bedroom 2 Baths Newly Remodeled 1/3 Mile Away from PV Mall and Restaurants.Large Master Bedroom With Walk-in Closet.Large Family Room.Large Living Room.Newer Custom Kitchen Including Granite Counter Tops And Built In Fridge.Newer Kitchen Appliances.Newer Dual Pane Energy Efficient Windows Newer Energy Efficient Roof.Remodeled Bathrooms.Remodeled Fireplace.Custom Interior Paint Throughout.Laminate Flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
