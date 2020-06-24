All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:11 PM

4442 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue

4442 East Joan De Arc Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4442 East Joan De Arc Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Paradise Valley Mall Area 4 Bedroom 2 Baths Newly Remodeled 1/3 Mile Away from PV Mall and Restaurants.Large Master Bedroom With Walk-in Closet.Large Family Room.Large Living Room.Newer Custom Kitchen Including Granite Counter Tops And Built In Fridge.Newer Kitchen Appliances.Newer Dual Pane Energy Efficient Windows Newer Energy Efficient Roof.Remodeled Bathrooms.Remodeled Fireplace.Custom Interior Paint Throughout.Laminate Flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4442 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have any available units?
4442 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4442 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have?
Some of 4442 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4442 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4442 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4442 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4442 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4442 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4442 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue offers parking.
Does 4442 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4442 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4442 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have a pool?
No, 4442 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4442 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4442 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4442 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4442 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue has units with dishwashers.
