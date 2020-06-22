All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4438 North 27th Street #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4438 North 27th Street #3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

4438 North 27th Street #3

4438 North 27th Street · (480) 448-6455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4438 North 27th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4438 North 27th Street #3 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2156 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
2 Bed + 2 Bath + 2,154 SF French Style Multi-level in Biltmore Area - This beautiful Arcadia-Biltmore home is in the Rosedale district; a selection of 27 private, poolside residences in a gated community close to all of the amenities that the Biltmore area has to offer. This unit boasts hardwood floors, a large living and dining area off of a stylish kitchen with veined quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances that include a wine cooler. Third level master with en suite dual bathroom, office/receiving space downstairs, smart home wiring and large double garage. Welcome home to your carefully curated, poolside home with mountain views and a luxury standard of living.

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/for-rent

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Tempe Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE5845846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4438 North 27th Street #3 have any available units?
4438 North 27th Street #3 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4438 North 27th Street #3 have?
Some of 4438 North 27th Street #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4438 North 27th Street #3 currently offering any rent specials?
4438 North 27th Street #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4438 North 27th Street #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4438 North 27th Street #3 is pet friendly.
Does 4438 North 27th Street #3 offer parking?
Yes, 4438 North 27th Street #3 does offer parking.
Does 4438 North 27th Street #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4438 North 27th Street #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4438 North 27th Street #3 have a pool?
Yes, 4438 North 27th Street #3 has a pool.
Does 4438 North 27th Street #3 have accessible units?
No, 4438 North 27th Street #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4438 North 27th Street #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4438 North 27th Street #3 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4438 North 27th Street #3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity