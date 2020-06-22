4438 North 27th Street #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

2 Bed + 2 Bath + 2,154 SF French Style Multi-level in Biltmore Area - This beautiful Arcadia-Biltmore home is in the Rosedale district; a selection of 27 private, poolside residences in a gated community close to all of the amenities that the Biltmore area has to offer. This unit boasts hardwood floors, a large living and dining area off of a stylish kitchen with veined quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances that include a wine cooler. Third level master with en suite dual bathroom, office/receiving space downstairs, smart home wiring and large double garage. Welcome home to your carefully curated, poolside home with mountain views and a luxury standard of living.



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Tempe Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



