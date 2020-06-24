4437 E BANNOCK Street

4437 East Bannock Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Ahwatukee
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for a New Family******3 Bedrooms**2 Baths**Great Room with Fireplace**E-I-Kitchen with Bay Window**Inside Laundry**WASHER/DRYER/REFRIGERATOR Included***2 Car Garage**Covered Patio**Near Shopping**Biking/Hiking Paths**Restaurants**I-10 and so much more..................................
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
