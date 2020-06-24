All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4437 E BANNOCK Street

4437 East Bannock Street · No Longer Available
Location

4437 East Bannock Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Ready for a New Family******3 Bedrooms**2 Baths**Great Room with Fireplace**E-I-Kitchen with Bay Window**Inside Laundry**WASHER/DRYER/REFRIGERATOR Included***2 Car Garage**Covered Patio**Near Shopping**Biking/Hiking Paths**Restaurants**I-10 and so much more..................................

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4437 E BANNOCK Street have any available units?
4437 E BANNOCK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4437 E BANNOCK Street have?
Some of 4437 E BANNOCK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4437 E BANNOCK Street currently offering any rent specials?
4437 E BANNOCK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4437 E BANNOCK Street pet-friendly?
No, 4437 E BANNOCK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4437 E BANNOCK Street offer parking?
Yes, 4437 E BANNOCK Street offers parking.
Does 4437 E BANNOCK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4437 E BANNOCK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4437 E BANNOCK Street have a pool?
No, 4437 E BANNOCK Street does not have a pool.
Does 4437 E BANNOCK Street have accessible units?
No, 4437 E BANNOCK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4437 E BANNOCK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4437 E BANNOCK Street has units with dishwashers.
