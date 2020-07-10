4436 W. Ellis St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom- Gorgeous Home- Laveen - 3 Bedroom

2.5 Bathroom

1537 Sq Ft.

Separate Master Suite

Walk in master

Soaking tub

Desert Landscape

Covered patio

Dishwasher

Built in Microwave

2 car garage

Open Kitchen

Island

Large Living room

Dining room

Pantry

Large Closets



Resident pays:

Electric

Gas

Water, Sewer, Trash



$1325.00 Per Month + Sales Tax. $800.00 Security Deposit. $20.00 application per adult. 12 month lease.



Pets Okay. Breed/Size Restrictions. $200.00 Deposit



No evictions or judgments. Renters insurance required.



Will hold for 2 weeks vacant only.



To apply please complete application, bring copy of ID, copy of proof income/job, and $400 deposit and $20 app fee to hold unit (money order or cashiers ck only) OR apply online @ www.sundialaz.com



Call Courtney @ Sundial RE 480-966-2170

www.sundialaz.com



Equal Opportunity Housing, Member of the Association of Realtors, Designated Broker: D. Creason



(RLNE1985261)