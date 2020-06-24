Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4434 E CAMELBACK Road
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:59 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4434 E CAMELBACK Road
4434 E Camelback Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
4434 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Rare 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath spacious condo in The Village at Camelback. Available April 1, 2020. Pink upstairs bedroom will be painted prior to lease commencement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4434 E CAMELBACK Road have any available units?
4434 E CAMELBACK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4434 E CAMELBACK Road have?
Some of 4434 E CAMELBACK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4434 E CAMELBACK Road currently offering any rent specials?
4434 E CAMELBACK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4434 E CAMELBACK Road pet-friendly?
No, 4434 E CAMELBACK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4434 E CAMELBACK Road offer parking?
Yes, 4434 E CAMELBACK Road offers parking.
Does 4434 E CAMELBACK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4434 E CAMELBACK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4434 E CAMELBACK Road have a pool?
No, 4434 E CAMELBACK Road does not have a pool.
Does 4434 E CAMELBACK Road have accessible units?
No, 4434 E CAMELBACK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4434 E CAMELBACK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4434 E CAMELBACK Road has units with dishwashers.
