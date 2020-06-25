All apartments in Phoenix
4432 E BADGER Way
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM

4432 E BADGER Way

4432 East Badger Way · No Longer Available
Location

4432 East Badger Way, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful split floor plan, ranch style home with updated kitchen and new interior paint. Private pool with covered patio. Close to shopping, parks and hiking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4432 E BADGER Way have any available units?
4432 E BADGER Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4432 E BADGER Way have?
Some of 4432 E BADGER Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4432 E BADGER Way currently offering any rent specials?
4432 E BADGER Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4432 E BADGER Way pet-friendly?
No, 4432 E BADGER Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4432 E BADGER Way offer parking?
No, 4432 E BADGER Way does not offer parking.
Does 4432 E BADGER Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4432 E BADGER Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4432 E BADGER Way have a pool?
Yes, 4432 E BADGER Way has a pool.
Does 4432 E BADGER Way have accessible units?
No, 4432 E BADGER Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4432 E BADGER Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4432 E BADGER Way has units with dishwashers.
