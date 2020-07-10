Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4429 W Taro Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4429 W Taro Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:28 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4429 W Taro Drive
4429 West Taro Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4429 West Taro Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large yard, pool and BBQ area. Inlcudes pool service. Won't last long. No Section 8 *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4429 W Taro Drive have any available units?
4429 W Taro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4429 W Taro Drive have?
Some of 4429 W Taro Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4429 W Taro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4429 W Taro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4429 W Taro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4429 W Taro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4429 W Taro Drive offer parking?
No, 4429 W Taro Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4429 W Taro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4429 W Taro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4429 W Taro Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4429 W Taro Drive has a pool.
Does 4429 W Taro Drive have accessible units?
No, 4429 W Taro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4429 W Taro Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4429 W Taro Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Bella Vista
7810 N 14th Pl
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College