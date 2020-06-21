4423 East Piccadilly Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Arcadia
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE 5/05/2020! ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE 3BD/2BA HOME IN ARCADIA AREA. ALLL THE CHARM OF THE!50'S WITH COOL ROLL OUT WINDOWS AND ORIGINAL KITCHEN AND BATHS. CONCRETE AND TILE FLOORS. LONG DRIVEWAY FOR PLENTY OF PARKING SPACE. BEAUTIFUL MATURE LANDSCAPE WITH SHADE GALORE AND IRRIGATED GRASS YARD. GARDENING INCLUDED IN RENT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4423 E PICCADILLY Road have any available units?
4423 E PICCADILLY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4423 E PICCADILLY Road have?
Some of 4423 E PICCADILLY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4423 E PICCADILLY Road currently offering any rent specials?
4423 E PICCADILLY Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.