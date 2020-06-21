4423 E PICCADILLY Road

Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE 5/05/2020! ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE 3BD/2BA HOME IN ARCADIA AREA. ALLL THE CHARM OF THE!50'S WITH COOL ROLL OUT WINDOWS AND ORIGINAL KITCHEN AND BATHS. CONCRETE AND TILE FLOORS. LONG DRIVEWAY FOR PLENTY OF PARKING SPACE. BEAUTIFUL MATURE LANDSCAPE WITH SHADE GALORE AND IRRIGATED GRASS YARD. GARDENING INCLUDED IN RENT.