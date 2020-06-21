All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4423 E PICCADILLY Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4423 E PICCADILLY Road
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

4423 E PICCADILLY Road

4423 East Piccadilly Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4423 East Piccadilly Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE 5/05/2020! ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE 3BD/2BA HOME IN ARCADIA AREA. ALLL THE CHARM OF THE!50'S WITH COOL ROLL OUT WINDOWS AND ORIGINAL KITCHEN AND BATHS. CONCRETE AND TILE FLOORS. LONG DRIVEWAY FOR PLENTY OF PARKING SPACE. BEAUTIFUL MATURE LANDSCAPE WITH SHADE GALORE AND IRRIGATED GRASS YARD. GARDENING INCLUDED IN RENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4423 E PICCADILLY Road have any available units?
4423 E PICCADILLY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4423 E PICCADILLY Road have?
Some of 4423 E PICCADILLY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4423 E PICCADILLY Road currently offering any rent specials?
4423 E PICCADILLY Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4423 E PICCADILLY Road pet-friendly?
No, 4423 E PICCADILLY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4423 E PICCADILLY Road offer parking?
Yes, 4423 E PICCADILLY Road does offer parking.
Does 4423 E PICCADILLY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4423 E PICCADILLY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4423 E PICCADILLY Road have a pool?
No, 4423 E PICCADILLY Road does not have a pool.
Does 4423 E PICCADILLY Road have accessible units?
No, 4423 E PICCADILLY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4423 E PICCADILLY Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4423 E PICCADILLY Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College