4421 North 31st Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4421 North 31st Avenue

4421 North 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4421 North 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Mission Manor

Amenities

carport
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Darling 3 Bedroom 2 bath home at 27th Ave and Indian School in the heart of Central Phoenix! This home is a single story with interior fresh paint, and is all tile w/ RV gate. The home has a one car carport. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms, and two baths--and a DEN. Oven and fridge come with the home. Home has fenced in back yard! No pets. No Section 8. Ready for immediate move in!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $1200 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 North 31st Avenue have any available units?
4421 North 31st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4421 North 31st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4421 North 31st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 North 31st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4421 North 31st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4421 North 31st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4421 North 31st Avenue offers parking.
Does 4421 North 31st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4421 North 31st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 North 31st Avenue have a pool?
No, 4421 North 31st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4421 North 31st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4421 North 31st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 North 31st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4421 North 31st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4421 North 31st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4421 North 31st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
