4421 North 31st Avenue

Amenities

carport oven refrigerator

Darling 3 Bedroom 2 bath home at 27th Ave and Indian School in the heart of Central Phoenix! This home is a single story with interior fresh paint, and is all tile w/ RV gate. The home has a one car carport. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms, and two baths--and a DEN. Oven and fridge come with the home. Home has fenced in back yard! No pets. No Section 8. Ready for immediate move in!



$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $1200 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.