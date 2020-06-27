Rent Calculator
4415 N 23RD Avenue
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:30 PM
4415 N 23RD Avenue
4415 North 23rd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4415 North 23rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Amenities
on-site laundry
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nice single level 2 bedroom Town home. Tile through out. Vaulted ceilings and corner town home. Laundry facilities on sight.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4415 N 23RD Avenue have any available units?
4415 N 23RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4415 N 23RD Avenue have?
Some of 4415 N 23RD Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4415 N 23RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4415 N 23RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 N 23RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4415 N 23RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4415 N 23RD Avenue offer parking?
No, 4415 N 23RD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4415 N 23RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4415 N 23RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 N 23RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 4415 N 23RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4415 N 23RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4415 N 23RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 N 23RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4415 N 23RD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
