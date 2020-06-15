4415 E Redwood Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

COMING SOON!! 3 Bed Single Level Home in Ahwatukee Area! - Single story popular split floor plan with tiled flooring, window shutters with good access to I-10 and 202 freeways. Bayed informal dining with island breakfast bar, pantry, lots of cabinets, and refrigerator. Opens to vaulted ceiling, tiled family room. Living room shutters; open to formal dining room. Split master suite with large walk in closet, bay window, separate tub & shower. Two more bedrooms served by full bath. Over sized covered patio to lush, fully landscaped yard ready to enjoy. Built in cabinets in garage.Nice upgrades. Washer Dryer included.



- PLEASE NOTE SPECIAL APPOINTMENT NEEDED, CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED



AVAILABLE FOR JULY MOVE IN



EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, TEXT JENNIFER - LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT . NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL



(RLNE4073575)