All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4415 E Redwood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4415 E Redwood Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

4415 E Redwood Ln

4415 East Redwood Lane · (480) 213-7361
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4415 East Redwood Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4415 E Redwood Ln · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1861 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMING SOON!! 3 Bed Single Level Home in Ahwatukee Area! - Single story popular split floor plan with tiled flooring, window shutters with good access to I-10 and 202 freeways. Bayed informal dining with island breakfast bar, pantry, lots of cabinets, and refrigerator. Opens to vaulted ceiling, tiled family room. Living room shutters; open to formal dining room. Split master suite with large walk in closet, bay window, separate tub & shower. Two more bedrooms served by full bath. Over sized covered patio to lush, fully landscaped yard ready to enjoy. Built in cabinets in garage.Nice upgrades. Washer Dryer included.

- PLEASE NOTE SPECIAL APPOINTMENT NEEDED, CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED

AVAILABLE FOR JULY MOVE IN

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, TEXT JENNIFER - LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT . NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL

(RLNE4073575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 E Redwood Ln have any available units?
4415 E Redwood Ln has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 E Redwood Ln have?
Some of 4415 E Redwood Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 E Redwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4415 E Redwood Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 E Redwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4415 E Redwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4415 E Redwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4415 E Redwood Ln does offer parking.
Does 4415 E Redwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4415 E Redwood Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 E Redwood Ln have a pool?
No, 4415 E Redwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4415 E Redwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 4415 E Redwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 E Redwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4415 E Redwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4415 E Redwood Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
El Cortez
3130 N 7th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity