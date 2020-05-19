Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4412 E RIVERSIDE Street
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:37 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4412 E RIVERSIDE Street
4412 East Riverside Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4412 East Riverside Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom comes with washer and dryer hooks up , ceilings fans , large walk-in pantry , private patio and assigned parking , kids play area located in the heart of the community .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4412 E RIVERSIDE Street have any available units?
4412 E RIVERSIDE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4412 E RIVERSIDE Street have?
Some of 4412 E RIVERSIDE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4412 E RIVERSIDE Street currently offering any rent specials?
4412 E RIVERSIDE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4412 E RIVERSIDE Street pet-friendly?
No, 4412 E RIVERSIDE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4412 E RIVERSIDE Street offer parking?
Yes, 4412 E RIVERSIDE Street offers parking.
Does 4412 E RIVERSIDE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4412 E RIVERSIDE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4412 E RIVERSIDE Street have a pool?
No, 4412 E RIVERSIDE Street does not have a pool.
Does 4412 E RIVERSIDE Street have accessible units?
No, 4412 E RIVERSIDE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4412 E RIVERSIDE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4412 E RIVERSIDE Street has units with dishwashers.
