4411 E TANGLEWOOD Drive

TWO STORY 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE LOCATED IN GATED COMMUNITY WITH COMMUNITY POOL. GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH DINING NOOK. MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS WITH REMODELED BATHROOM/SHOWER. KITCHEN ALSO UPDATED. COVERED PATIO FOR OUTDOOR LIVING WITH ARTIFICIAL GRASS IN THE BACK YARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
