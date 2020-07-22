4411 E TANGLEWOOD Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

TWO STORY 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE LOCATED IN GATED COMMUNITY WITH COMMUNITY POOL. GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH DINING NOOK. MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS WITH REMODELED BATHROOM/SHOWER. KITCHEN ALSO UPDATED. COVERED PATIO FOR OUTDOOR LIVING WITH ARTIFICIAL GRASS IN THE BACK YARD.