All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4411 E TANGLEWOOD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4411 E TANGLEWOOD Drive
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:55 AM

4411 E TANGLEWOOD Drive

4411 East Tanglewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

4411 East Tanglewood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
TWO STORY 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE LOCATED IN GATED COMMUNITY WITH COMMUNITY POOL. GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH DINING NOOK. MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS WITH REMODELED BATHROOM/SHOWER. KITCHEN ALSO UPDATED. COVERED PATIO FOR OUTDOOR LIVING WITH ARTIFICIAL GRASS IN THE BACK YARD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 E TANGLEWOOD Drive have any available units?
4411 E TANGLEWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 E TANGLEWOOD Drive have?
Some of 4411 E TANGLEWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 E TANGLEWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4411 E TANGLEWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 E TANGLEWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4411 E TANGLEWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4411 E TANGLEWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4411 E TANGLEWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 4411 E TANGLEWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4411 E TANGLEWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 E TANGLEWOOD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4411 E TANGLEWOOD Drive has a pool.
Does 4411 E TANGLEWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 4411 E TANGLEWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 E TANGLEWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4411 E TANGLEWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College