4410 E ACOMA Drive

Beautiful upgraded home on a corner lot and in a awesome subdivision. Large kitchen opens into a family room. Fully Furnished and in a sought after Scottsdale subdivision. Private backyard for you to drink your coffee and relax.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
