Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

4410 E ACOMA Drive

4410 East Acoma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4410 East Acoma Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful upgraded home on a corner lot and in a awesome subdivision. Large kitchen opens into a family room. Fully Furnished and in a sought after Scottsdale subdivision. Private backyard for you to drink your coffee and relax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 E ACOMA Drive have any available units?
4410 E ACOMA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4410 E ACOMA Drive have?
Some of 4410 E ACOMA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 E ACOMA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4410 E ACOMA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 E ACOMA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4410 E ACOMA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4410 E ACOMA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4410 E ACOMA Drive offers parking.
Does 4410 E ACOMA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 E ACOMA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 E ACOMA Drive have a pool?
No, 4410 E ACOMA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4410 E ACOMA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4410 E ACOMA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 E ACOMA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4410 E ACOMA Drive has units with dishwashers.
