4410 E ACOMA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful upgraded home on a corner lot and in a awesome subdivision. Large kitchen opens into a family room. Fully Furnished and in a sought after Scottsdale subdivision. Private backyard for you to drink your coffee and relax.