All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4409 East Palm Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4409 East Palm Lane
Last updated October 28 2019 at 1:07 AM

4409 East Palm Lane

4409 East Palm Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4409 East Palm Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 10/31/19 and receive $500 off full first month's rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 East Palm Lane have any available units?
4409 East Palm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4409 East Palm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4409 East Palm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 East Palm Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4409 East Palm Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4409 East Palm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4409 East Palm Lane offers parking.
Does 4409 East Palm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 East Palm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 East Palm Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4409 East Palm Lane has a pool.
Does 4409 East Palm Lane have accessible units?
No, 4409 East Palm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 East Palm Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4409 East Palm Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4409 East Palm Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4409 East Palm Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College