4402 East Creosote Drive

Pool! Gazebo! Low Maintenance Landscaping! Covered Patio! This floor plan flows well. Open living room; fireplace in the family room with media niche/shelves. Kitchen has an island for extra counter space and all white appliances including a built in microwave. Washer/dryer included. Separate patio entrance from master suite. Tile throughout home, carpet in bedrooms. Large backyard with two patios. Pool + Gazebo, great for Summer! Pool is not fenced. Pets upon approval with deposits. Total due for move in are $2100 + 200 non refundable admin + first months rent (prorate if applicable) + pet deposit (if applicable). Application fee is $50 per person 18yrs or older. Monthly rent will have a 4% admin fee (includes rental tax expense). To Submit Rental Application Go To http://sapphirerealtyaz.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Cross Streets: Tatum and Cave Creek

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.