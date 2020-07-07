All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4402 East Creosote Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4402 East Creosote Drive
Last updated April 13 2020 at 7:30 PM

4402 East Creosote Drive

4402 East Creosote Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4402 East Creosote Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Pool! Gazebo! Low Maintenance Landscaping! Covered Patio! This floor plan flows well. Open living room; fireplace in the family room with media niche/shelves. Kitchen has an island for extra counter space and all white appliances including a built in microwave. Washer/dryer included. Separate patio entrance from master suite. Tile throughout home, carpet in bedrooms. Large backyard with two patios. Pool + Gazebo, great for Summer! Pool is not fenced. Pets upon approval with deposits. Total due for move in are $2100 + 200 non refundable admin + first months rent (prorate if applicable) + pet deposit (if applicable). Application fee is $50 per person 18yrs or older. Monthly rent will have a 4% admin fee (includes rental tax expense). To Submit Rental Application Go To http://sapphirerealtyaz.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Cross Streets: Tatum and Cave Creek
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4402 East Creosote Drive have any available units?
4402 East Creosote Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4402 East Creosote Drive have?
Some of 4402 East Creosote Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4402 East Creosote Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4402 East Creosote Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4402 East Creosote Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4402 East Creosote Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4402 East Creosote Drive offer parking?
No, 4402 East Creosote Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4402 East Creosote Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4402 East Creosote Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4402 East Creosote Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4402 East Creosote Drive has a pool.
Does 4402 East Creosote Drive have accessible units?
No, 4402 East Creosote Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4402 East Creosote Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4402 East Creosote Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College