4401 N 40TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS LEASED! ($3,500 per month January - April) ($2,750 per month May, October - December) ($2,250 per month June - September) Leased through March 31st, 2019. Completely furnished with all amenities your heart desires in a SUPERB LOCATION within walking distance to LGO, POSTINO WINE BAR & more! END UNIT away from 40th St. Unit 18's covered parking spot is right behind the unit. The complex has a lovely entry to greet you with fountains and lush common grounds. Saltillo patio off of living room, 2 community pools to relax by, 1/2 bath on main floor and 2 bedrooms, 1 bath upstairs. Cool concrete floor on main floor. In unit washer/dryer.