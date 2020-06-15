All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4401 N 40TH Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

4401 N 40TH Street

4401 North 40th Street · (602) 370-3465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4401 North 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS LEASED! ($3,500 per month January - April) ($2,750 per month May, October - December) ($2,250 per month June - September) Leased through March 31st, 2019. Completely furnished with all amenities your heart desires in a SUPERB LOCATION within walking distance to LGO, POSTINO WINE BAR & more! END UNIT away from 40th St. Unit 18's covered parking spot is right behind the unit. The complex has a lovely entry to greet you with fountains and lush common grounds. Saltillo patio off of living room, 2 community pools to relax by, 1/2 bath on main floor and 2 bedrooms, 1 bath upstairs. Cool concrete floor on main floor. In unit washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 N 40TH Street have any available units?
4401 N 40TH Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4401 N 40TH Street have?
Some of 4401 N 40TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 N 40TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4401 N 40TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 N 40TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4401 N 40TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4401 N 40TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4401 N 40TH Street does offer parking.
Does 4401 N 40TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4401 N 40TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 N 40TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 4401 N 40TH Street has a pool.
Does 4401 N 40TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4401 N 40TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 N 40TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4401 N 40TH Street has units with dishwashers.
