Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4396 N 36TH Street
Last updated June 2 2019 at 6:05 PM

4396 N 36TH Street

4396 North 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4396 North 36th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This is a large unit on the second floor (no noise from above floor neighbors!) overlooking the interior treed garden and includes all appliances. Amazing location close to Biltmore, Arcadia, Downtown and old town. Open floor plan with a huge tile patio and tile throughout the living areas. The windows all have security shutters for added safety of the unit while away. Master shower and floors are travertine and the guest bath has a huge claw foot tub. The complex offers huge common areas and loads of large trees view s of Camelback mountain and pool with facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4396 N 36TH Street have any available units?
4396 N 36TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4396 N 36TH Street have?
Some of 4396 N 36TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4396 N 36TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4396 N 36TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4396 N 36TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4396 N 36TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4396 N 36TH Street offer parking?
No, 4396 N 36TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 4396 N 36TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4396 N 36TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4396 N 36TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 4396 N 36TH Street has a pool.
Does 4396 N 36TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4396 N 36TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4396 N 36TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4396 N 36TH Street has units with dishwashers.
