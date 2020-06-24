4396 N 36TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This is a large unit on the second floor (no noise from above floor neighbors!) overlooking the interior treed garden and includes all appliances. Amazing location close to Biltmore, Arcadia, Downtown and old town. Open floor plan with a huge tile patio and tile throughout the living areas. The windows all have security shutters for added safety of the unit while away. Master shower and floors are travertine and the guest bath has a huge claw foot tub. The complex offers huge common areas and loads of large trees view s of Camelback mountain and pool with facilities.