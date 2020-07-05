All apartments in Phoenix
4386 E SELENA Drive

4386 East Selena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4386 East Selena Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
game room
parking
pool
garage
TATUM VILLAGE! Spacious Open Floorplan in an Amazing Gated Neighborhood in a super convenient Location near the 101, 51 and Desert Ridge, PV Mall, Kierland/The Quarter and the Tatum Corridor. Clean and Move in Ready. New 18'' Tile through-out the first floor. Huge Loft/Second Family Room/Game Room/Play Room upstairs Oversized 2 Car garage with plenty of room for storage. Private Brick Pavered Courtyard outdoor space. Tatum Village has Gated access, a year round community pool to enjoy with No Upkeep, basketball courts and two parks and access to the Canal Running Trail. Comfort, Convenience and Room to Roam, Welcome Home. Avail Nov 1, possibly sooner call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4386 E SELENA Drive have any available units?
4386 E SELENA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4386 E SELENA Drive have?
Some of 4386 E SELENA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4386 E SELENA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4386 E SELENA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4386 E SELENA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4386 E SELENA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4386 E SELENA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4386 E SELENA Drive offers parking.
Does 4386 E SELENA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4386 E SELENA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4386 E SELENA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4386 E SELENA Drive has a pool.
Does 4386 E SELENA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4386 E SELENA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4386 E SELENA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4386 E SELENA Drive has units with dishwashers.

