Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4385 E CAMPO BELLO Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:42 PM

4385 E CAMPO BELLO Drive

4385 East Campo Bello Drive · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4385 East Campo Bello Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
North Phoenix Home close to Tatum and Bell available NOW for 12 month lease UPDATED with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, attached garage and private backyard. House is located in a very desirable area . Great entryway with high ceilings. Large Kitchen with Breakfast Bar includes stainless steel appliances, nice size family room can accommodate a big family. 2 car garage has built in cabinets with utility sink. Home is close to shopping centers, parks, public transportation, hospital, and schools! Tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4385 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have any available units?
4385 E CAMPO BELLO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4385 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have?
Some of 4385 E CAMPO BELLO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4385 E CAMPO BELLO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4385 E CAMPO BELLO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4385 E CAMPO BELLO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4385 E CAMPO BELLO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4385 E CAMPO BELLO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4385 E CAMPO BELLO Drive offers parking.
Does 4385 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4385 E CAMPO BELLO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4385 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have a pool?
No, 4385 E CAMPO BELLO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4385 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have accessible units?
No, 4385 E CAMPO BELLO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4385 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4385 E CAMPO BELLO Drive has units with dishwashers.
