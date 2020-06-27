4385 E CAMPO BELLO Drive

Amenities

North Phoenix Home close to Tatum and Bell available NOW for 12 month lease UPDATED with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, attached garage and private backyard. House is located in a very desirable area . Great entryway with high ceilings. Large Kitchen with Breakfast Bar includes stainless steel appliances, nice size family room can accommodate a big family. 2 car garage has built in cabinets with utility sink. Home is close to shopping centers, parks, public transportation, hospital, and schools! Tenant pays all utilities.