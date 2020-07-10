Rent Calculator
4373 W Alta Vista Rd
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:39 AM
4373 W Alta Vista Rd
4373 West Alta Vista Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4373 West Alta Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This perfect 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom is perfect for anyone. Newly remodeled and rent ready. 2 car garage and beautiful kitchen and master bedroom!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4373 W Alta Vista Rd have any available units?
4373 W Alta Vista Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4373 W Alta Vista Rd have?
Some of 4373 W Alta Vista Rd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4373 W Alta Vista Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4373 W Alta Vista Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4373 W Alta Vista Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4373 W Alta Vista Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4373 W Alta Vista Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4373 W Alta Vista Rd offers parking.
Does 4373 W Alta Vista Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4373 W Alta Vista Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4373 W Alta Vista Rd have a pool?
No, 4373 W Alta Vista Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4373 W Alta Vista Rd have accessible units?
No, 4373 W Alta Vista Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4373 W Alta Vista Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4373 W Alta Vista Rd has units with dishwashers.
