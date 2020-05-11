All apartments in Phoenix
4359 West Sandra Circle

4359 West Sandra Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4359 West Sandra Circle, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Bellair

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3d tour!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3VYtcbbw6jU

Great home in the Bellair Community! Located Near 43rd Ave and Bell Rd! This 4 bed 2 bath home has ample recessed lighting, ceiling fans and an open concept floor plan!! Home sits on a large lot with low maintenance landscaping. Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,118.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,118.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4359 West Sandra Circle have any available units?
4359 West Sandra Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4359 West Sandra Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4359 West Sandra Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4359 West Sandra Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4359 West Sandra Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4359 West Sandra Circle offer parking?
No, 4359 West Sandra Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4359 West Sandra Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4359 West Sandra Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4359 West Sandra Circle have a pool?
No, 4359 West Sandra Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4359 West Sandra Circle have accessible units?
No, 4359 West Sandra Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4359 West Sandra Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4359 West Sandra Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4359 West Sandra Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4359 West Sandra Circle has units with air conditioning.

