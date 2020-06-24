4350 N 5TH Avenue

4350 North 5th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Central Avenue Corridor
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
elevator
fireplace
microwave
Updated 2 bed 2 bath condo in Melrose District , Phoenix's Central corridor. Convenient to shopping, Schools, Light rail, Bars, Restaurants and much more. Gated community with pool, and this 3rd floor location even features an elevator!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
