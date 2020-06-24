4350 N 5TH Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool elevator fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool

Updated 2 bed 2 bath condo in Melrose District , Phoenix's Central corridor. Convenient to shopping, Schools, Light rail, Bars, Restaurants and much more. Gated community with pool, and this 3rd floor location even features an elevator!