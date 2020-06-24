All apartments in Phoenix
4350 N 5TH Avenue
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:53 AM

4350 N 5TH Avenue

4350 North 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4350 North 5th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
elevator
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Updated 2 bed 2 bath condo in Melrose District , Phoenix's Central corridor. Convenient to shopping, Schools, Light rail, Bars, Restaurants and much more. Gated community with pool, and this 3rd floor location even features an elevator!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4350 N 5TH Avenue have any available units?
4350 N 5TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4350 N 5TH Avenue have?
Some of 4350 N 5TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4350 N 5TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4350 N 5TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4350 N 5TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4350 N 5TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4350 N 5TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 4350 N 5TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4350 N 5TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4350 N 5TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4350 N 5TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4350 N 5TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 4350 N 5TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4350 N 5TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4350 N 5TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4350 N 5TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
