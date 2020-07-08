All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue

4349 East Capistrano Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4349 East Capistrano Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Desert Foothills Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
4 BEDROOM HOME IN GREAT LOCATION. NEWCARPET AND PAINT, LARGE YARD, PLENTY OFTILE IN THE RIGHT PLACES. LISTER WRITESLEASE, CALL IF I CAN HELP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue have any available units?
4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue have?
Some of 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue offer parking?
No, 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue have a pool?
No, 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College