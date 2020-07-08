Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue
4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue
4349 East Capistrano Avenue
Location
4349 East Capistrano Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Desert Foothills Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
4 BEDROOM HOME IN GREAT LOCATION. NEWCARPET AND PAINT, LARGE YARD, PLENTY OFTILE IN THE RIGHT PLACES. LISTER WRITESLEASE, CALL IF I CAN HELP.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue have any available units?
4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue have?
Some of 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue offer parking?
No, 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue have a pool?
No, 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4349 E CAPISTRANO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
