Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4347 W Alta Vista Rd
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:35 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4347 W Alta Vista Rd
4347 West Alta Vista Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4347 West Alta Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATH WITH ONE ROOM DOWN AND 3 UP. CENTRALLY LOCATED WITHIN THE SUBDIVISION THIS HOME SHOWS PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP WITH NEUTRAL DECOR AND SHOWS OPEN AND BRIGHT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4347 W Alta Vista Rd have any available units?
4347 W Alta Vista Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 4347 W Alta Vista Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4347 W Alta Vista Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4347 W Alta Vista Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4347 W Alta Vista Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4347 W Alta Vista Rd offer parking?
No, 4347 W Alta Vista Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4347 W Alta Vista Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4347 W Alta Vista Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4347 W Alta Vista Rd have a pool?
No, 4347 W Alta Vista Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4347 W Alta Vista Rd have accessible units?
No, 4347 W Alta Vista Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4347 W Alta Vista Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4347 W Alta Vista Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4347 W Alta Vista Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4347 W Alta Vista Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
