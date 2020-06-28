All apartments in Phoenix
4347 W Alta Vista Rd
4347 W Alta Vista Rd

4347 West Alta Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

4347 West Alta Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch

4 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATH WITH ONE ROOM DOWN AND 3 UP. CENTRALLY LOCATED WITHIN THE SUBDIVISION THIS HOME SHOWS PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP WITH NEUTRAL DECOR AND SHOWS OPEN AND BRIGHT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4347 W Alta Vista Rd have any available units?
4347 W Alta Vista Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4347 W Alta Vista Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4347 W Alta Vista Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4347 W Alta Vista Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4347 W Alta Vista Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4347 W Alta Vista Rd offer parking?
No, 4347 W Alta Vista Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4347 W Alta Vista Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4347 W Alta Vista Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4347 W Alta Vista Rd have a pool?
No, 4347 W Alta Vista Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4347 W Alta Vista Rd have accessible units?
No, 4347 W Alta Vista Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4347 W Alta Vista Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4347 W Alta Vista Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4347 W Alta Vista Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4347 W Alta Vista Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
